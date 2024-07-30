Aerial Deliver Exercise 24

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Tom Ngo, from the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company, prepares a parachute, ensuring it is packed and ready for deployment. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports the 13th ABN DIV with personnel parachute packing and inspection. Once follow-on combat operations begin, the 346th TADC (A) supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8562015
|VIRIN:
|240731-A-NN666-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
