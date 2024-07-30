Powering the Camp

Tents, generators, and equipment at the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) camp on Ford Island, Hawaii during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 11. The Defense Logistics Agency contracts for the equipment and the tents, and the Seabee teams provide the skilled capability and a proficiency to respond. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency) #RIMPAC2024

