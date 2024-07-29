Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Libya Economic Acceleration Project provides technical training to a solar panel installer in southern Libya to help them expand their businesses. [Image 12 of 12]

    SEBHA, LIBYA

    05.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8561885
    VIRIN: 240501-O-D0499-5945
    Resolution: 6264x4180
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: SEBHA, LY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Libya Economic Acceleration Project provides marketing training to entrepreneurs in southern Libya to help them expand their businesses.
    Libya Economic Acceleration Project provides marketing training to entrepreneurs in southern Libya to help them expand their businesses.
    Libya Economic Acceleration Project taught agriculture businesses in southern Libya updated irrigation techniques.
    Libya Economic Acceleration Project taught agriculture businesses in southern Libya updated irrigation techniques.
    Libya Economic Acceleration Project taught agriculture businesses in southern Libya updated irrigation techniques.
    USAID’s Taqarib activity provided urban planning courses to municipal governments and engineers from civil society organizations.
    USAID’s Taqarib activity provided urban planning courses to municipal governments and engineers from civil society organizations.
    USAID celebrated Earth Day in Libya by sharing a book on the importance of recycling with school children.
    USAID celebrated Earth Day in Libya by sharing a book on the importance of recycling with school children.
    USAID celebrated Earth Day in Libya by sharing a book on the importance of recycling with school children.
    USAID hosts election dispute resolution workshop to ensure peaceful democratic transitions.
    Libya

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    solar
    climate
    usaid
    libya

