    Commanders call at the Air Force Test Center [Image 2 of 3]

    Commanders call at the Air Force Test Center

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    Air Force Test Center

    Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, speaks to personnel during his first commander's call at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2024. During the call he took the opportunity to introduce himself, talk about his leadership philosophy, strategic vision and provide his initial vector on AFTC's future. The AFTC leads the developmental test and evaluation mission for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

