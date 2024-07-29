Maj. Gen. Scott A. Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, speaks to personnel during his first commander's call at Edwards Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2024. During the call he took the opportunity to introduce himself, talk about his leadership philosophy, strategic vision and provide his initial vector on AFTC's future. The AFTC leads the developmental test and evaluation mission for the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 18:10 Photo ID: 8561879 VIRIN: 240731-F-UG813-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.55 MB Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanders call at the Air Force Test Center [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.