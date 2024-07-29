NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

240731-N-PI330-1103 GULFPORT, Mississippi (July 31, 2024) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class William Parera left, and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Dick LeClerc, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conduct brake maintenance on a MK-28 medium tactical vehicle replacement on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, July 31, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

