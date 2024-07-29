NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

240731-N-PI330-1026 GULFPORT, Mississippi (July 31, 2024) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jacob Cushing, left, and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Mark Bernal, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conduct fuel system maintenance on a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, July 31, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the basic phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)

