    Maj. Sterling Broadhead helps fellow teammate during a competition

    ESTONIA

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Luis Torres 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Maj. Sterling Broadhead (right), 82nd Aerial Port Squadron assigned to the 349th Air Mobility Wing, helps fellow teammates from Botswana and Germany during a Swim Obstacle Competition competition on July 31, 2024, near Tallinn, Estonia. Reserve Service members, representing Team USA, compete against 13 countries during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP) a three-day team competition consisting of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Estonia. (U.S. Army Photo by Private 1st Class Luis Daniel Torres)

    Competition
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    CIORMILCOMP
    Swim Obstacle Course

