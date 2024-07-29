Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Heni Portraits [Image 6 of 10]

    Capt. Heni Portraits

    IRAQ

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Capt. Heni, attached to Charlie Company, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, stands for portraits on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, May 01, 2024. The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

