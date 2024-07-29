Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Belgian Air Component members discuss the features of a Belgian A400M Atlas during an M142 High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Insertion training (HIRAIN) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. During the training, a U.S. Army National Guard HIMARS were flown on an A400M Atlas and a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules to Chievres Air Base, Belgium where crews performed simulated HIRAIN operations. Training like this increases the airlift capabilities of NATO partners within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    HIRAIN
    U.S. Army

