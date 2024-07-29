U.S. Air Force and Belgian Air Component members discuss the features of a Belgian A400M Atlas during an M142 High Mobility Rocket System Rapid Insertion training (HIRAIN) at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. During the training, a U.S. Army National Guard HIMARS were flown on an A400M Atlas and a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules to Chievres Air Base, Belgium where crews performed simulated HIRAIN operations. Training like this increases the airlift capabilities of NATO partners within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8560782 VIRIN: 240729-F-ER993-1116 Resolution: 7015x4682 Size: 2.14 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.