A U.S. Army National Guard M142 High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARS) is loaded on a Belgian Air Component A400M Atlas during a HIMARS Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) training at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 29, 2024. U.S. service members collaborated with the Belgian Air Component to plan and execute joint training to increase the airlift capabilities of NATO partners within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8560776 VIRIN: 240729-F-ER993-1065 Resolution: 7284x4861 Size: 1.14 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Belgian forces conduct HIRAIN training [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.