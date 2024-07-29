Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Cole Sailor Stands Watch

    USS Cole Sailor Stands Watch

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240719-N-AY869-1004 (July 19, 2024) A Surface Warfare Officer conducts a final safety check prior to an Mk 45 gun system live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 19. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 07:29
    Photo ID: 8560511
    VIRIN: 240719-N-AY869-1004
    Resolution: 4477x3459
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Cole Sailor Stands Watch, by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Cole
    DDG 67
    C5F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download