240719-N-AY869-1004 (July 19, 2024) A Surface Warfare Officer conducts a final safety check prior to an Mk 45 gun system live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 19. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 07:29 Photo ID: 8560511 VIRIN: 240719-N-AY869-1004 Resolution: 4477x3459 Size: 4.1 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cole Sailor Stands Watch, by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.