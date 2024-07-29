Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Culinary Specialist Prepares Food [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Cole Culinary Specialist Prepares Food

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240718-N-IC246-2206 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 18, 2024) A Culinary Specialist puts carrot cake batter into an oven aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 18. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
