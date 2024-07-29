Brecourt Manor: A Historical Account of the Allied Invasion Handed Down Through Generations

During the Phoenix Battalion staff ride in Normandy, France, our Soldiers had the privilege of meeting Charles de Vallavieille, the mayor of Sainte-Marie-du-Mont and the current owner of Brecourt Manor, which has been passed down through his family for generations.



Despite not being born during the Allied invasion, Mr. de Vallavieille acquired comprehensive knowledge about the Normandy landing from his father, Michel de Vallavieille, who later founded the Utah Beach Museum in 1962.



During the Allied invasion of Normandy in June 1944, Brecourt Manor was under the control of a German artillery battery. American paratroopers, primarily from the infamous Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, led by Lieutenant Richard Winters, subsequently launched an assault on this location. This assault gained popularity through its portrayal in the HBO series "Band of Brothers", based on the book by Stephen E. Ambrose.



Mr. de Vallavieille led our Soldiers to the precise positions of the German artillery weapons, as well as the sites where Lieutenant Winters and his men crept to launch an attack on these artillery pieces. Mr. de Vallavieille shared personal stories, vividly recounting the experiences his family endured during their time in German captivity, while traversing the area once occupied by the German Soldiers. Mr. de Vallavieille also mentioned the unfortunate incident in which his father was mistakenly and severely wounded by American paratroopers, promptly receiving medical attention at a field hospital on Brecourt Manor.



Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Williams, the commander of the 2d Military Intelligence Battalion, presented Mr. de Vallavieille with a military challenge coin as a token of appreciation for sharing his time and historical knowledge of his land, leaving a significant impact on our Soldiers.

