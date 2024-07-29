Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare for landing during airborne operations into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE