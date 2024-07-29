USS Cole Culinary Specialist Prepares Food

240718-N-IC246-2186 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 18, 2024) A Culinary Specialist pours carrot cake batter onto a baking sheet aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 18. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

