U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, prepare for landing during airborne operations into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 06:54
|Photo ID:
|8560463
|VIRIN:
|240726-A-XB890-1015
|Resolution:
|7874x5249
|Size:
|17.86 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS