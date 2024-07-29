Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops [Image 5 of 12]

    Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, jump from a C-130 Hercules during airborne operations into Bunker Drop Zone at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8560461
    VIRIN: 240726-A-XB890-1026
    Resolution: 4281x6422
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sky Soldiers conduct Airborne Ops [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

