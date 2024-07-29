USS Cole Sailors Stand Watch

240714-N-IC246-1001 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 14, 2024) A Quartermaster uses an alidade to take a bearing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), July 14. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

