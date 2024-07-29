240730-N-FG645-1485 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) An AS-332 Super Puma, assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) unloads pallets on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) during a vertical replenishment. O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 02:24 Photo ID: 8560170 VIRIN: 240730-N-FG645-1485 Resolution: 3094x2063 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, O’Kane conducts vertical replenishment [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.