    O’Kane Sailors conduct security training [Image 4 of 6]

    O’Kane Sailors conduct security training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240730-N-FG645-1617 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) Sailors conduct security reaction force training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

