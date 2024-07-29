Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    O’Kane conducts refueling-at-sea with Wally Schirra [Image 2 of 6]

    O’Kane conducts refueling-at-sea with Wally Schirra

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240730-N-FG645-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) prepares to pull alongside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), as it conducts refueling-at-sea with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O'Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 02:24
    VIRIN: 240730-N-FG645-1038
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, O'Kane conducts refueling-at-sea with Wally Schirra [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS

