AFCENT Band Performs for Deployed Service Members

A U.S. Air Force vocalist, assigned to the Air Forces Central Band, sings during a concert for deployed U.S. service members at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 26, 2024. Air Force bands provide a wide spectrum of musical support for events that enhance the morale, motivation and esprit de corps of our Airmen, foster public trust and support, aid recruiting initiatives, and promote national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo)

