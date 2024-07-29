Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Band Performs for Deployed Service Members

    AFCENT Band Performs for Deployed Service Members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force drummer, guitarist and vocalist, assigned to the U.S. Air Forces Central Band, play their instruments during a concert for deployed U.S. service members at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 26, 2024. Air Force bands provide a wide spectrum of musical support for events that enhance the morale, motivation and esprit de corps of our Airmen, foster public trust and support, aid recruiting initiatives, and promote national interests at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 01:44
    Photo ID: 8560141
    VIRIN: 240726-Z-HS920-1263
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.86 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT Band Performs for Deployed Service Members [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Rock Band
    AFCENT
    Music
    Concert

