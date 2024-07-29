Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSAF Visits 379th AEW

    CMSAF Visits 379th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Curtis Bass, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, and Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, converse during a meeting at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2024. Flosi met with base leadership and recognized the wing’s top performers on his historic first visit to the installation as CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 01:15
    Photo ID: 8560137
    VIRIN: 240727-F-XY101-1012
    Resolution: 7496x4997
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF Visits 379th AEW, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    CMSAF
    379th AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download