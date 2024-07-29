CMSAF Visits 379th AEW

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Curtis Bass, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, and Brig. Gen. Richard Dickens, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, converse during a meeting at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 27, 2024. Flosi met with base leadership and recognized the wing’s top performers on his historic first visit to the installation as CMSAF. (U.S. Air Force photo)

