U.S. Navy Sailors share stories at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle as part of the Navy League Reception during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week July 30, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob. I. Allison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 00:45 Photo ID: 8560133 VIRIN: 240730-N-BT947-2269 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.96 MB Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seattle Seafair 2024: Navy League Reception [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.