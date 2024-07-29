Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Navy League Reception [Image 3 of 5]

    Seattle Seafair 2024: Navy League Reception

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. (Ret.) Stephen Keith, president of the Seattle Navy League, speaks to guests at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle as part of a Navy League Reception during Seattle Seafair Fleet Week July 30, 2024. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s U.S. and Canadian maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob. I. Allison)

    fleet week
    ships
    parade
    seattle seafair
    parade of ships
    SeafairFleetWeek

