Canadian paratroopers perform sustained airborne training at Kingston, RI., July 30, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8560082 VIRIN: 240730-A-FU327-1103 Resolution: 8753x5835 Size: 22.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leapfest 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.