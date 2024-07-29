Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leapfest 2024 [Image 2 of 10]

    Leapfest 2024

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    International paratroopers pose for a photo after sustained airborne training at Kingston, RI., July 30, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

