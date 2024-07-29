Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22B Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5]

    MV-22B Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240729-N-TW227-1106 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) exit an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:34
    Photo ID: 8560006
    VIRIN: 240729-N-TW227-1106
    Resolution: 4435x2957
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22B Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

