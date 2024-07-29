MV-22B Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240729-N-TW227-1106 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) exit an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8560006 VIRIN: 240729-N-TW227-1106 Resolution: 4435x2957 Size: 2.24 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0