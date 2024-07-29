240729-N-TW227-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) cross the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 22:34 Photo ID: 8560004 VIRIN: 240729-N-TW227-1007 Resolution: 5278x3519 Size: 2.37 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MV-22B Flight Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.