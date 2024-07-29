Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navigation Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 3 of 3]

    Navigation Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240729-N-QR506-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Nayeli ArroyoPavón, from Las Vegas, left, and Ensign Jose Fuentes, from Puerto Rico, right, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), observe the ship’s course during routine operations in Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

