Navigation Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240729-N-QR506-1098 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd Class Nayeli ArroyoPavón, from Las Vegas, left, and Ensign Jose Fuentes, from Puerto Rico, right, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), observe the ship’s course during routine operations in Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

