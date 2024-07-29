Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 3]

    Aircraft Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240729-N-QR506-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Sgt. Ethan Roberson, from Henderson, North Carolina, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st MEU Air Combat Element (ACE) during routine operations in Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    31st MEU
    Marines
    maintenance
    CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter
    USS America (LHA6)

