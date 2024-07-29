Aircraft Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240729-N-QR506-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Sgt. Ethan Roberson, from Henderson, North Carolina, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st MEU Air Combat Element (ACE) during routine operations in Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

