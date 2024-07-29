Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 3]

    Aircraft Maintenance Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240729-N-QR506-1052 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Sgt. Ethan Roberson, left, from Henderson, North Carolina, and Lance Cpl. Adrian Medina, right, from Chicago, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, from the 31st MEU Air Combat Element (ACE) during routine operations in Philippine Sea, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    TAGS

    CH-53
    31st MEU
    PHIBRON 11
    LHA 6
    USS America

