    RD24 | 3/2 Marines Establish Defense During Resolute Dragon [Image 4 of 7]

    RD24 | 3/2 Marines Establish Defense During Resolute Dragon

    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JAPAN

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine sights in on a TOW missile system during Resolute Dragon 24 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marine is with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    HIJUDAI MANEUVER AREA, OITA, JP
