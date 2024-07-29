Navigation Operations Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

240729-N-FC892-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 29, 2024) Seaman Alonzo Munoz, from Burleson, Texas assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) stands watch the ship’s pilot house, July 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

