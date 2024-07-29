RD24 | 3/2 Marines Establish Defense During Resolute Dragon

A U.S. Marine fortifies his fighting position during Resolute Dragon 24 at Hijudai Maneuver Area, Oita Prefecture, Japan, July 30, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. The Marine is with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kendrick Jackson)

