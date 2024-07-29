CP24 Biomedical Equipment Technicians Repair Medical Equipment in Puerto Cortés Public Hospital, Honduras

240730-N-WP746-1228
PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Tyler Elliot,
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Phillip Q. Laranang and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Bauer, Continuing Promise 2024 biomedical equipment technician team, evaluate a dental chair and its instruments during their visit to the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
