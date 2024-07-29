CP24 Medical Professional Hold CPR Training in Puerto Cortés, Honduras

240730-N-WP746-1138

PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – Lt. Cmdr. Tyler Church, Lt. Brandy Lee, and Lt. Cmdr. Elisha Bolton, all of whom are assigned to Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, review CPR techniques with young medical professionals at the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

