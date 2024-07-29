Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP24 Biomedical Equipment Technicians Repair Medical Equipment in Puerto Cortés Public Hospital, Honduras [Image 2 of 6]

    CP24 Biomedical Equipment Technicians Repair Medical Equipment in Puerto Cortés Public Hospital, Honduras

    HONDURAS

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240730-N-WP746-1138
    PUERTO CORTÉS, Honduras (July 30, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Phillip Laranang and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Bauer, Continuing Promise 2024 biomedical equipment technicians, repair medical equipment at the Puerto Cortés Public Hospital. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 19:06
    VIRIN: 240730-N-WP746-1138
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP24 Biomedical Equipment Technicians Repair Medical Equipment in Puerto Cortés Public Hospital, Honduras [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

