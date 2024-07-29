Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Commando helps brings closure to POW/MIA families

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Hile, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineering Squadron, stands for a photo at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 14, 2024. In 2023, Hile spent six weeks on a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) mission to Laos to recover the remains of two Air Force pilots who went missing in 1966. The DPAA is the Department of Defense organization charged with providing the fullest possible accounting for America’s missing personnel, both to their families and the nation.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:37
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
