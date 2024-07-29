U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Hughes, a pararescueman with the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, receives the Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Bellerive.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 17:03
|Photo ID:
|8559402
|VIRIN:
|240729-Z-OK652-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jeremy Hughes Receives Bronze Star [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Daniel Bellerive, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.