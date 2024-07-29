Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Bellerive 

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Hughes, a pararescueman with the 212th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, receives the Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, July 29, 2024. U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Bellerive.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 17:03
    Photo ID: 8559402
    VIRIN: 240729-Z-OK652-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jeremy Hughes Receives Bronze Star [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Daniel Bellerive, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

