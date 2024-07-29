Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for Retired 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Alfred Gray, Jr.

A firing party from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) fire 3-rifle volleys during military funeral honors with funeral escort for 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps retired Gen. Alfred Gray, Jr. in Section 35 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 29, 2024.



Gray enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and served as a radio operator with the Amphibious Reconnaissance Platoon in Korea. He deployed eight times over his 41-year career, including leading the first independent ground operations by a Marine unit in Vietnam. During these deployments, Gray pioneered modern signals intelligence collection methods and was a lifelong advocate of such techniques, leading to the establishment of two units that formed the center of what is now the Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion.



As Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gray championed academics and professional education, and implemented a required reading of at least two books each year for Marines of all ranks (chosen from a list he hand-selected). Gray received many awards during his career, including the Silver Star, Legion of Merit (w/ V device and 1 gold star), Bronze Star (w/ V device and 3 gold stars), and a Distinguished Service Medal from the Department of Defense, Navy (w/ 1 gold star), Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.



Gray was interred with his wife, Janie Ann Gray. As Gray and his wife had no surviving family, U.S. Marine Corps retired Lt. Gen. George Flynn received the U.S. flag from Gray’s funeral service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

