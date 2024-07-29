Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps conduct a musical sequence during a performance at Truist Stadium, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C., July 28, 2024. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment had the distinguished honor of performing in front of thousands of fans at the Drum Corps International NightBEAT exhibition. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 11:01 Photo ID: 8558308 VIRIN: 240728-M-UM973-1180 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 5.35 MB Location: WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NightBEAT [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.