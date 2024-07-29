Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard present the U.S. flag during a performance at Truist Stadium, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C., July 28, 2024. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment had the distinguished honor of performing in front of thousands of fans at the Drum Corps International NightBEAT exhibition. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8558307
|VIRIN:
|240728-M-UM973-1098
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NightBEAT [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.