    NightBEAT [Image 3 of 14]

    NightBEAT

    WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon execute the “rifle inspection” sequence during a performance at Truist Stadium, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, N.C., July 28, 2024. Marines with the Battle Color Detachment had the distinguished honor of performing in front of thousands of fans at the Drum Corps International NightBEAT exhibition. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 11:01
    Photo ID: 8558299
    VIRIN: 240728-M-UM973-1055
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps

