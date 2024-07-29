A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron lands at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8558071 VIRIN: 240725-F-UA699-1205 Resolution: 4375x2917 Size: 4.68 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tanker ops in CENTCOM, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.