    Tanker ops in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron lands at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8558071
    VIRIN: 240725-F-UA699-1205
    Resolution: 4375x2917
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tanker ops in CENTCOM, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture

