A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron lands at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 25, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2024 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8558071
|VIRIN:
|240725-F-UA699-1205
|Resolution:
|4375x2917
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tanker ops in CENTCOM, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
