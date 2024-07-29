Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Ops with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment [Image 12 of 14]

    Airborne Ops with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.26.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Squadron, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment jump from a C-130J Super Hercules, landing on Cpl. Emmanuel Hernandez Drop Zone, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

