U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Squadron, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment jump from a C-130J Super Hercules over Cpl. Emmanuel Hernandez Drop Zone, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 26, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.30.2024 07:44 Photo ID: 8557980 VIRIN: 240726-A-DT978-1027 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 27.55 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airborne Ops with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment [Image 14 of 14], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.