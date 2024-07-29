Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 4 of 15]

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240729-N-NF288-022 SASEBO, Japan (July 29, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.30.2024 06:23
    Photo ID: 8557877
    VIRIN: 240728-N-NF288-9651
    Resolution: 4984x3323
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo
    USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #114 #RALPH #JOHNSON #DESRON15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download