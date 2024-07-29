USS Ralph Johnson Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

240729-N-NF288-022 SASEBO, Japan (July 29, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

